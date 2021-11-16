EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan shares his birthday plans; Read Deets

November is a special month for Kartik Aaryan. Besides the release of his upcoming film, Dhamaka, the actor will also be celebrating his birthday on November 22. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Kartik opened up about his birthday plans. “I haven't decided yet because we are promoting (Dhamaka). But hopefully I get a chance to think about what I want to do on my birthday. I am very bad with planning, and it’s always the last minute. (It’s like) ‘Ok, let’s party’, or in the night it’s planned that tomorrow let’s party. So I am that kind of a person, or maybe I might go out for dinner with my family,” he informs.

Any plans to take a solo trip? “I might be required here to promote during that time also, so I am not allowed. I’ll be in Mumbai itself, and mostly I will be with my family,” says Kartik. There are rumours that the actor is planning to venture into production soon. When asked about that, Kartik stated, “It’s too soon to comment on it”.

Meanwhile, the actor is very excited for Dhamaka, and shared that a lot of hard work has gone behind making the film. “Whosoever has seen the film has given a lovely reaction to it, and I am so thrilled that people are accepting this genre and are accepting me in this zone. They are looking at me in a different light all together with Arjun Pathak, so I am so happy about this. Those who have not seen the film, please see it. It’s releasing on 19th November on Netflix. It’s a dhamakedaar film, edge-of-the-seat in its true sense,” he signs off.

