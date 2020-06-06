EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif & Ranveer Singh to team up for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's next

While Ranveer and Katrina will be seen very briefly sharing screen space in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, they will be paired opposite each other in a full fledged film, to be directed by Gully Boy makers.

The film industry witnesses several new pairs on screen every year - and some of them turn out to be more anticipated than ever. One such Bollywood jodi that everyone's waiting to see romance on celluloid has to be of and . They were in talks to team up for Kabir Khan's '83 but finally clinched it from Kat. But now, it seems the inevitable will most likely happen next year itself.

Pinkvilla had already told you how Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are teaming up for the third time. A source reveals, "After Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya's next gangster drama. It's again in the dark, gritty space that Gully Boy was. Ranveer has already okayed the film. They were in the process of locking dates when the lockdown happened. Post this, first Ranveer will sort his dates out for his already committed films and then start Zoya's next."

While this film will be the filmmaker's third with Ranveer, it will be her second with Katrina Kaif. "Katrina and Ranveer will be romantically paired on screen for the first time. She has a very interesting and powerful role, integral to the life of Ranveer's character in the film. Katrina and Zoya are great buddies and when the director narrated her the story, she immediately agreed to be part of it. The modalities are currently being discussed before both the stars sign on the dotted line." We reached out to Zoya but she didn't respond to our texts and messages.

Ranveer and Katrina will be seen sharing screen space in a brief way for Rohit Shetty's Sooryvanshi where Ranveer's Simmba features in a special role in the climax. But despite the history between the two actors, thanks to Katrina's long standing tiff with Deepika Padukone (which are in the past now, after she was seen letting her hair down at their reception), the Zero actress has always been extremely fond of our Bajirao and has expressed her desire to work in a film together. Now, it's finally happening.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×