EXCLUSIVE: Khiladi actor Kunickaa Sadanand reacts to Udit Narayan's kissing controversy; 'Gaal par kar deta lekin ab...'

Earlier this year, senior Bollywood singer Udit Narayan got entangled in a controversy when he kissed a female fan on her lips during his live concert. Soon, visuals of his act went viral online, with people sharing diverse opinions on the matter. Now, veteran Bollywood actress Kunickaa Sadanand reacted to the controversy during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush.

Kunickaa Sadanand is known for her performance in movies like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi, to name a few. She is a senior actor who has worked in more than 100 movies in the past decades. Recently, she sat down with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush and spoke about her career, working with some B-town biggies and everything in between.

During the chat, she also reacted to Udit Narayan's kissing controversy. Sharing her two cents on the matter, the popular film and TV personality stated, "Udit Narayan Ji ne kiss kia wo toh theek kia, lekin galat jagah par kiya. Gaal par kar deta lekin ab... (Udit Narayan kissed, that's alright, but he kissed on the wrong place. He should've kissed on the cheek.)"

She further defended the singer stating how high on energy and excitement artists are when they are performing live for their ardent fans. The Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress further added that she doesn't blame anybody. However, the actress added, "Ab ladki bhi toh aayi hai saamne. Aapne aadmi pe kyu daal diya, ki tumne kyu kiss kiya? Ab aapki thali mein laddoo saj ke aayenge toh fir kya aap khayenge nahi unko? (The girl also came forward for the kiss. Why have you put the blame only on the man? If dessert is served on your plate, wouldn't you eat it?)"

Kunickaa further added that it's not fair to lash the senior musical maestro just because he is Udit Narayan. "You're saying why did you kiss her? Aap aadmi ko kyun blame kar rahe toh? Aap khud bhi toh dekho aap kya kar rahe ho. (Why are you blaming the man. You should also see what you're doing.)"

After the controversy, Narayan addressed the issue. While talking to Hindustan Times, he expressed that some fans are very crazy. However, he is not like this and is very decent.