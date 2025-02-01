Udit Narayan BREAKS SILENCE on kissing controversy; says, 'Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye...'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Udit Narayan recently stirred controversy when a video surfaced of him kissing a female fan on the lips during a live performance. In his first public response to the incident, the veteran singer downplayed the situation, stating that it shouldn't be given so much attention. He also emphasized that he is a decent person.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, addressing the controversy, Udit Narayan defended himself. He stated that fan frenzy often leads to such moments. He added, "Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hai." (We are not like this; we are decent people).

He explained that some fans express their admiration in different ways, whether through handshakes or other gestures, and questioned the need to make a big issue out of it. The singer also pointed out that such incidents happen at crowded events despite security presence and urged people not to overanalyze the situation.

He said, "Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (It shouldn't be given so much attention)." Udit hinted that there could be an ulterior motive behind the controversy, suggesting that his family’s clean image might make them a target. He noted that his son, Aditya Narayan, stays away from controversies, and some people might want to create unnecessary drama.

He emphasized that when performing on stage, he focuses on making fans happy and that such moments are simply a reflection of their admiration.

Addressing the viral incident directly, Udit Narayan insisted that the kiss was a spontaneous moment and not an intentional act. With a 46-year career in Bollywood, he maintained that his reputation has never been associated with such behavior. He added that he deeply respects his fans, often folding his hands in gratitude and bowing on stage, cherishing every moment with them.

During his live performance of Tip Tip Barsa Paani, he was seen leaning in to kiss a fan on the lips. The footage also shows him instructing a bouncer to let the fan take a selfie before kissing her. The incident has ignited a wave of reactions online, with netizens debating the singer’s behavior.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.