11 best Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movies; Beta to Total Dhamaal
The 90s saw Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit spread their magic on the silver screen. Let's take a look at some of the iconic films by the two talented stars of the Indian film industry.
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are named among the most talented, successful, and acclaimed actors of Hindi cinema. The two stars have been associated with the industry for decades and have worked in several films individually. However, the duo also collaborated on multiple films and set the screens on fire with their chemistry. In this article, let’s take a look at the 11 best Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movies.
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movie list:
1. Hifazat
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit
- Director: Prayag Raj
- IMDb Rating: 5.0/10
- Movie Genre: Family Drama
- Release Year: 1987
Back in 1987, Prayag Raj directed the Bollywood drama film Hifazat. Even though the film didn’t make it big at the box office, it gave us the hit pairing of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.
2. Tezaab
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Mandakini, Kiran Kumar, Suresh Oberoi
- Director: N. Chandra
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/ Crime
- Release Year: 1988
It was with this action romance film that Madhuri Dixit became an overnight star. With Tezaab, Anil Kapoor also established himself as an actor with strong skills and was awarded for it too. The iconic song Ek Do Teen by singers Amit Kumar and Alka Yagnik is also from this cult movie.
3. Ram Lakhan
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raakhee, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri
- Director: Subhash Ghai
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action/ Drama
- Release Year: 1989
After receiving love from moviegoers in large numbers, the popular pair graced the big screen immediately the next year with Ram Lakhan. Even after decades of the film’s theatrical release, people can’t stop dancing to the peppy number My Name Is Lakhan.
4. Parinda
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar
- Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Action/ Crime
- Release Year: 1989
The same year came the crime drama film Parinda. In it, the talented duo plays the role of Karan and Paro who even though started on a rather turbulent note eventually fall in love. But sadly, they are killed together on their wedding night.
5. Kishen Kanhaiya
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shirodkar
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy/ Drama
- Release Year: 1990
In the film, twin brothers are separated at birth, and in adulthood, their identities are swapped. Reports suggest that before Anil, the double role in Kishen Kanhaiya was offered to Amitabh Bachchan, but he rejected it for reasons best known to him. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office.
6. Jamai Raja
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini
- Director: A. Kodandarami Reddy
- IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
- Movie Genre: Drama/ Romance
- Release Year: 1990
Breaking stereotypes, Jamai Raja showcases the conflict between a son-in-law and a mother-in-law. The rich woman tries to demean, humiliate, and use every trick to separate his daughter who fell in love with him and later got married. But all ever efforts go in vain as in the end, the Jamai Raja makes it to the good books of his mother-in-law.
7. Beta
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani
- Director: Indra Kumar
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Drama/Romance
- Release Year: 1992
Beta stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. While their acting skills were highly lauded, it also features chartbuster songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Koyal Si Teri Boli.
8. Khel
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Walia, Anupam Kher, Mala Sinha, Prem Chopra
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama/ Romance
- Release Year: 1992
Next up in Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's movie list is Khel which is heavily inspired by the 1988 Hollywood comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
9. Pukar
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action. Thriller
- Release Year: 2000
This Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movie earned the former actor the National Film Award for Best Actor. Pukar tells the tale of a notorious terrorist who manipulates the lover of an Indian Army major into helping him obtain a classified military code.
10. Lajja
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Mahima Chaudhry, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/ Crime/ Drama
- Release Year: 2001
Lajja revolves around the lives of four women who are subjected to bias, male chauvinism, and marital abuse. The film showcases their fight for their rights, and dignity and overcoming injustice.
11. Total Dhamaal
- Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever
- Director: Indra Kumar
- IMDB Rating: 4.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy
- Release year: 2019
The acclaimed filmmaker brought together an ensemble cast to tickle our funny bones. In Total Dhamaal, Anil Kapoor can be seen as Avinash Patel (Avi), A businessman who decided to divorce his wife as they have a strained relationship. Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, is seen as his wife Bindiya Patel (Bindu), an architect by profession. But in the end, they decide to live happily together.
Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor movies often take us to the magical era when the storyline and great acting were the heart and soul of filmmaking. We would love to see the epic pair grace our screens again. What about you?
ALSO READ: 11 Bollywood dialogues on friendship that will make you miss your BFF more