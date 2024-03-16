11 best Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movies; Beta to Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are named among the most talented, successful, and acclaimed actors of Hindi cinema. The two stars have been associated with the industry for decades and have worked in several films individually. However, the duo also collaborated on multiple films and set the screens on fire with their chemistry. In this article, let’s take a look at the 11 best Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movies.

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movie list:

1. Hifazat

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Director: Prayag Raj

Prayag Raj IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

5.0/10 Movie Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release Year: 1987

Back in 1987, Prayag Raj directed the Bollywood drama film Hifazat. Even though the film didn’t make it big at the box office, it gave us the hit pairing of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.

2. Tezaab

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Mandakini, Kiran Kumar, Suresh Oberoi

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Chunky Pandey, Mandakini, Kiran Kumar, Suresh Oberoi Director: N. Chandra

N. Chandra IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Crime

Action/ Crime Release Year: 1988

It was with this action romance film that Madhuri Dixit became an overnight star. With Tezaab, Anil Kapoor also established himself as an actor with strong skills and was awarded for it too. The iconic song Ek Do Teen by singers Amit Kumar and Alka Yagnik is also from this cult movie.

3. Ram Lakhan

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raakhee, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Raakhee, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri Director: Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Drama

Action/ Drama Release Year: 1989

After receiving love from moviegoers in large numbers, the popular pair graced the big screen immediately the next year with Ram Lakhan. Even after decades of the film’s theatrical release, people can’t stop dancing to the peppy number My Name Is Lakhan.

4. Parinda

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Crime

Action/ Crime Release Year: 1989

The same year came the crime drama film Parinda. In it, the talented duo plays the role of Karan and Paro who even though started on a rather turbulent note eventually fall in love. But sadly, they are killed together on their wedding night.

5. Kishen Kanhaiya

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shirodkar

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shirodkar Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy/ Drama

Action/ Comedy/ Drama Release Year: 1990

In the film, twin brothers are separated at birth, and in adulthood, their identities are swapped. Reports suggest that before Anil, the double role in Kishen Kanhaiya was offered to Amitabh Bachchan, but he rejected it for reasons best known to him. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office.

6. Jamai Raja

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini Director: A. Kodandarami Reddy

A. Kodandarami Reddy IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama/ Romance

Drama/ Romance Release Year: 1990

Breaking stereotypes, Jamai Raja showcases the conflict between a son-in-law and a mother-in-law. The rich woman tries to demean, humiliate, and use every trick to separate his daughter who fell in love with him and later got married. But all ever efforts go in vain as in the end, the Jamai Raja makes it to the good books of his mother-in-law.

7. Beta

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Aruna Irani Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Release Year: 1992

Beta stars Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. While their acting skills were highly lauded, it also features chartbuster songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Koyal Si Teri Boli.

8. Khel

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Walia, Anupam Kher, Mala Sinha, Prem Chopra

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Walia, Anupam Kher, Mala Sinha, Prem Chopra Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama/ Romance

Comedy/ Drama/ Romance Release Year: 1992

Next up in Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's movie list is Khel which is heavily inspired by the 1988 Hollywood comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

9. Pukar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action. Thriller

Action. Thriller Release Year: 2000

This Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit movie earned the former actor the National Film Award for Best Actor. Pukar tells the tale of a notorious terrorist who manipulates the lover of an Indian Army major into helping him obtain a classified military code.

10. Lajja

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Mahima Chaudhry, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Mahima Chaudhry, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Crime/ Drama

Action/ Crime/ Drama Release Year: 2001

Lajja revolves around the lives of four women who are subjected to bias, male chauvinism, and marital abuse. The film showcases their fight for their rights, and dignity and overcoming injustice.

11. Total Dhamaal

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever

Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar IMDB Rating: 4.2/10

4.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy

Action/ Comedy Release year: 2019

The acclaimed filmmaker brought together an ensemble cast to tickle our funny bones. In Total Dhamaal, Anil Kapoor can be seen as Avinash Patel (Avi), A businessman who decided to divorce his wife as they have a strained relationship. Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, is seen as his wife Bindiya Patel (Bindu), an architect by profession. But in the end, they decide to live happily together.

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor movies often take us to the magical era when the storyline and great acting were the heart and soul of filmmaking. We would love to see the epic pair grace our screens again. What about you?

