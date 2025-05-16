Did you know? Maharani star Huma Qureshi received SHOCKING remark from casting agent; actress reveals, ‘I can do multiple cosmetic surgeries…’

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has delivered some powerful roles and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. She has proved her versatility with her impeccable performances. Recently, she shared that she received a shocking remark from a casting agent after playing mature roles in Maharani and Tarla. The actress revealed that she was asked not to take up ‘aging’ characters and should instead play young roles.

In a conversation with India Today, Huma Qureshi shared that after the success of Maharani and Tarla, she received immense love and appreciation from the audiences. However, one casting director left her shocked.

Sharing the incident, she said, “One casting director called me and said, ‘You are such a beautiful woman. Why are you aging yourself by playing these characters? There are so many other makers who want to work. Try to do younger part’s.”

The Maharani actress questioned why the burden of portraying younger characters is only for women and why they are asked to look younger than their actual age.

She shared that she has already done such young roles as ‘singing and dancing around the trees.’ Now, if Huma comes across a good script, she won’t refuse it only by thinking that she is playing someone older than her actual age.

Huma Qureshi also added, “The problem is either I can do multiple cosmetic surgeries and sit at home and wait for certain filmmakers to call me, or I can go and work with those makers who are making all these interesting scripts, and they want to work with me.”

She admitted that when one starts taking control of their life and choices, such a huge shift takes place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in important roles.

Apart from this, she will be seen returning in the role of Rani Bharati with the fourth season of her famous series Maharani. Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sohum Shah will also be seen in the show.

