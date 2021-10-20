EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon rents a new house in Andheri & it belongs to THIS superstar; Read more inside

Kriti Sanon is probably in the best phase of her life, both professionally and personally. After garnering praise for her performance in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, Kriti is now gearing up for the release of Hum Do Hamare Do. On the personal front, the actress will be moving into a new house soon, and Pinkvilla has some exclusive details on the same. We have learnt that Kriti Sanon has rented a new apartment in Andheri. This house belongs to Amitabh Bachchan.

“It’s a duplex apartment in Andheri, which belongs to Mr Bachchan, and Kriti has taken it on rent for now. She really liked the house, and will be moving in soon,” informs a source close to development. Reportedly, the actress had been house hunting for a while, and the source informs that when she saw this house, she immediately fell in love with it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has an interesting line-up of films ahead.

The actress has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Adipurush with Prabhas, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in the pipeline. She will soon leave for London to start shooting for the latter. Meanwhile, she is busy promoting her upcoming film, Hum Do Hamare Do.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently, Kriti had opened up about the movie, which also features Rajkummar Rao. "What drew me to the film was this one line where this guy was adopting his parents. I just felt like it was so different and unique. It talks about family, the fact that we don't get to choose our parents, so what about this guy who actually ends up adopting parents for this girl,” she had said.

Also Read | 26 years of DDLJ EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer to be screened again at Maratha Mandir from Friday