26 years of DDLJ EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer to be screened again at Maratha Mandir from Friday

Today marks 26 years of Aditya Chopra’s classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). This Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer musical-romantic was first released on October 20, 1995, and since then has made a special place in every cinema lover’s heart. The film has been running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre for the same amount of years now, however since the last few months the screening was halted because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Though Pinkvilla now has good news for all the DDLJ lovers.

We have learnt that Maratha Mandir will soon start screening the film again. Confirming the news, Manoj Desai - Executive Director of G7 Multiplex & Maratha Mandir, told Pinkvilla, “We are screening the film from this Friday. We are going to start from October 22 with the 11: 30 am show.” Desai also talks about the film’s 26th anniversary. “Congratulations to the entire team on the anniversary. Since the last 26 years, our Managing Director Mr Arun Nahar has been showcasing the film, and the entire credit for this goes to him. Besides DDLJ, we will also be screening the James Bond film (No Time to Die) and Thalaivii too,” adds Desai.

Marath Mandir had resumed its functioning in November last year after the first lockdown, however had to stop again a few months later because of the second wave of Covid-19. Kajol took to Instagram earlier today to express her gratitude for the love that people have shown to the film for so many years. “Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love,” she wrote on social media.

Besides Shah Rukh and Kajol, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also featured Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Himani Shivpuri, Karan Johar and Mandira Bedi, among a few others.

