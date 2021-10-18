EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon gets candid about 'family waali feeling' in Hum Do Hamare Do.

Kriti Sanon is one busy woman as the actress has multiple films lined up for the next few months. After her impressive performance in Mimi, Kriti will be seen next in Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao. The actress sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of the release of Hum Do Hamare Do.

The film which is a family comedy drama also stars veteran stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal. When asked about what draws her to small town dramas, Kriti said, "Hum Do Hamare Do is not a small town film. It is based in Chandigarh which is not a small town. It takes me away from the small town world to a slightly more urban duniya (sic)."

Elaborating on her script choice, she said, "What drew me to the film was this one line where this guy was adopting his parents. I just felt like it was so different and unique. It talks about family, the fact that we don't get to choose our parents so what about this guy who actually ends up adopting parents for this girl. The chaos that ensues."

The family chaos is not the only element that caught Kriti's eye. The actress added, "The angle of Paresh sir and Ratna ma'am and their love story at some point. I think it was a very interesting world. It's funny but the film has also got those warm moments and 'family waali feeling'."

Check out Kriti Sanon's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla below:

Directed by Abhishek Jain and produce by Dinesh Vijan, Hum Do Hamare Do is set to release on 29 October 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.

