EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit reveals real reason behind asking Shah Rukh Khan to do Dil To Pagal Hai after Koyla and we absolutely get it

Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan have long been celebrated for their remarkable on-screen chemistry. They’ve delivered numerous hits together across various genres, and their pairing continues to be fondly remembered. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri shared an interesting anecdote about asking Shah Rukh to star in a romantic film after their intense roles in Anjaam and Koyla, where they portrayed characters in tough, troubled situations. Her wish led to their iconic collaboration in Dil To Pagal Hai.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit was shown a picture from her film Koyla during a game, prompting her to recall an intense chase scene. She shared, “This is the chase scene where the goons are chasing us and we're running away. And I remember when we were doing this scene, we had done Anjaam before this. And then the next film was Koyla with Shah Rukh.”

She further added, “And in Anjaam, we're either beating each other up all the time. And in this one, we're running away in gande kapde (dirty clothes), we're dirty and we're in all kinds of bad situations.”

The actress then reminisced about asking Shah Rukh Khan for a romantic film, saying, “So I was just talking to Shah Rukh and said ‘We need to do a movie where we are like saaf sutra (clean), dress beautiful, look pretty and do romantic scenes together. What is this? We are always running and then what happened was Dil To Pagal Hai after that.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, two iconic Bollywood stars, have shared remarkable on-screen chemistry in six films: Anjaam (1994), Koyla (1997), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Gaja Gamini (2000), Devdas (2002), and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002). While they haven't collaborated in recent years, their fans continue to eagerly anticipate their reunion on screen.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was recently seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to begin shooting for his upcoming project, King, in January 2025. The film will mark his first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

