Madhuri Dixit vs Shilpa Shetty: Which 90's heroine styled Punit Balana’s lehenga and waistcoat worth Rs 95,000 better?

Bollywood is home to two remarkable actresses, Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit, who are not only amazing actors but also fashion icons. Recently, these two style mavens were spotted in similar lehengas designed by Puneet Balana, sparking a major fashion face-off. Although their outfits were similar, each styled it differently, giving us two different takes on the same outfit. Let’s dive into how Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit made the look their own.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, celebrated for her daring sartorial choices, made a statement in Puneet Balana's ensemble. The outfit featured a sage green flared skirt with contrasting red borders, paired with a deep purple velvet waistcoat adorned with intricate marodi and dabka work. The rich embroidery on the waistcoat added a traditional touch that complemented the solid skirt, blending elegance with boldness. Priced at Rs 95,000, the attire exuded a luxurious charm.

To elevate her look, Shilpa Shetty draped a purple dupatta over her shoulders, with matching embroidery along the edges, lending a cohesive yet chic vibe. She accessorized with stacked green bangles and kadas, a dainty nose pin, and statement jhumkas, enhancing the ensemble's elegance.

Her makeup featured a fresh, dewy base with a small bindi, nude lips, and subtly smoky eyes. The sleek, straight hair with a middle parting gave her a modern, polished finish

Madhuri Dixit

The queen of grace, Madhuri Dixit, donned a similar creation from Puneet Balana's repertoire, but her styling was softer and more understated than Shilpa's. Like Shilpa, she wore the flared skirt and embroidered waistcoat combo, yet she styled her look with a classic charm and elegance that highlighted her timeless grace.

Madhuri paired the waistcoat with a matching purple dupatta, casually draped across her arms, enhancing her refined, effortless appeal. Her choice of accessories was minimal—a delicate stone necklace added just the right touch of elegance. Her makeup was soft, with a radiant base, a hint of blush, and a nude lip, creating a glowing effect. The soft waves in her hair complemented her look, adding a touch of femininity and sophistication.

Shilpa Shetty vs Madhuri Dixit

The difference between Shilpa and Madhuri Dixit lies in the way they accessorized the same Puneet Balana outfit. While Shilpa Shetty is seen to be more fashion-forward and modern, she sported a sleek hairstyle with bold statement pieces and natural makeup.

On the other hand, the styling of Madhuri Dixit was full of grace. While she wore light make-up with her hair in soft waves, and she draped the dupatta so lightly that it created a heavenly effect. Madhuri's style was simpler, but she was effortlessly oozing class and elegance.

Despite their different styling approaches, both Shilpa Shetty and Madhuri Dixit absolutely nailed the same Puneet Balana lehenga. We can’t decide who wore it better but you do let us know in the comments that who styled this lehenga better?

