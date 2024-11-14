Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 2 Weeks Worldwide Box Office Update: Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy grosses Rs 312 crore

Kartik Aaryan's recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is flying high at the box office. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, Anees Bazmee's directorial recently entered the Rs 300 crore club worldwide at the ticket windows. The latest release is now inching towards Rs 350 crore worldwide.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Fetches Rs 312 Crore Worldwide In 2 Weeks

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which hit the screens on Diwali (November 1, 2024), has collected Rs 312 crore globally at the box office in two weeks since its release. The horror comedy is having a neck-to-neck competition with its rival release, Singham Again which now stands at Rs 325 crore worldwide within the same period.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer minted Rs 246.50 crore gross (Rs 205cr India net) at the box office in India. As far as its international gross collections are concerned, Bazmee's helmer fetched 65 crore (USD 7.75 million).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is The Fourth Film To Enter The Rs 300 Crore Club In 2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the fourth film of 2024 that has joined the Rs 300 crore club worldwide. The other three club members are Singham Again, Fighter and Stree 2. While Fighter starred Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Stree 2 featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as leads.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is The Highest Grossing Movie Of His Career

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as Kartik Aaryan's highest-grossing film of his career which spans 13 years. Kartik and Triptii-starrer surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the second installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. It is also his first movie to enter the Rs 200 crore net club in domestic markets.

Going by their current figures in India and worldwide, both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are heading towards similar lifetime collections by the end of their respective theatrical runs. Singham Again has the edge though, because of a much better performance from the middle-east.

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, now has Anurag Basu's next. Kartik earlier told Pinkvilla that he is quite excited to work with Basu in the upcoming film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

