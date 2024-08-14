EXCLUSIVE: Mahaveer Jain praises Gautam Adani as he dedicates song on Independence Day; ‘I look up to him’

India’s 78th Independence Day is just around the corner. On this special occasion of national pride, Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, has dedicated a song to our country. Filmmaker Mahaveer Jain engaged in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and praised the businessman. He also shared that he looks up to him.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahaveer Jain lauded Gautam Adani’s song released ahead of August 15, 2024. He said, “Gautam bhai inspires me deeply. His life philosophies and his spirit totally resonate in this song. This song is an expression of his feelings towards our country.”

Jain added, “What he is doing for our country and our people is truly incredible. I look up to him, always.”

He also took to Instagram to share about the song, titled Jai Bharat. In the caption, he wrote, “Gautam Adani dedicates a song to the spirit of our great nation. On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Mr. Gautam Adani proudly dedicates a soul-stirring song that celebrates the unwavering spirit of our great nation and honors its citizens. #HappyIndependenceDay #GautamAdani #MahaveerJain.”

Check out the post!

On the work front, Mahaveer Jain is gearing up for the release of his movie Binny and Family. It is a slice-of-life family movie that marks the debut of actor Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan. Binny and Family is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba. The movie is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

Advertisement

The first-look poster has already been released. The cast also includes Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 30.

In a statement, Mahaveer Jain talked about the aim of the film, saying, “In today's time and age when dark films are getting more prominence, we're bringing a complete family film that you can watch with your entire family without any inhibition. The film will speak to every generation, be it a youngster, teenager, middle aged or an elderly.”

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 to Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein