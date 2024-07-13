Pathaan and Fighter helmer Siddharth Anand to team up with Mahaveer Jain for an International thriller; details inside

Following the immense success of Pathaan, War, and Fighter, Siddharth Anand is venturing into international cinema. He has collaborated with Mahaveer Jain to produce an international thriller inspired by the remarkable true story of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and humanitarian. The current details of the project are still under wraps.

Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain have joined forces to produce an international thriller inspired by the remarkable true story of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and humanitarian. Gurudev's intervention played a pivotal role in resolving Colombia's brutal 52-year civil war without a single bullet being fired.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Latin America, the film is tailored for global audiences and features an impressive cast and crew of acclaimed talents from around the world.

The film, which draws inspiration from Gurudev's life and principles, aims to capture the essence of unity and non-violence.

It comes in the wake of the World Cultural Festival held in Washington DC, a historic event that brought together millions from over 180 countries, highlighting the Indian philosophy of "One World One Family."

About Siddharth Anand's upcoming projects

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth discussed his upcoming production ventures under his banner Marflix, known for its debut with Fighter. He mentioned that their upcoming films include Rohit Dhawan's Rambo and a film directed by Robbie Grewal starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

In the same interview, Anand was also asked about his upcoming projects and was queried about his upcoming directorial ventures. His response indicated that he is currently unemployed and has no projects in hand.

