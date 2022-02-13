EXCLUSIVE: Malayalam Film The Great Indian Kitchen set for a Hindi Remake; Harman Baweja bags the rights

Remakes are the flavour of the season, with as many as 35 upcoming films taking inspiration from other languages, primarily from the South. Almost every major film star has a remake under his/her kitty. And joining the list of remakes now is the Malayalam hit, The Great Indian Kitchen. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Jeo Baby directorial is set for a remake in Hindi this year.

“Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri are producing the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen and they plan to take the film on floors by mid-2022. Multiple producers were in the race to bag this film in Hindi, and it’s finally the duo of Harman and Vicky who bagged the rights. The prep work has started as the team is working closely to adapt the story as per Hindi sensibilities,” revealed a source close to the development.

The casting and other aspects will be locked in a fortnight as the makers are in talks with a couple of credible female actors of the Hindi film industry. Much like the original, even this one will be titled The Great Indian Kitchen. The film will be helmed by Arati Kadav, who made her debut as a feature film director with the Netflix original, Cargo.

The Great Indian Kitchen tells the story of a newly wed woman who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. he film received universal critical acclaim and won Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Best Screenplay award for Jeo Baby and Best Sound Designer award for Tony Babu. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we get update on the casting of The Great Indian Kitchen soon.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham gets Force rights from Vipul Shah; Gearing up to make Force 3 soon