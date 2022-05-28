EXCLUSIVE: Manushi Chhillar on working with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj, YRF: Always liked a challenge

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty. She will be donning the role of princess Sanyogita in the movie, while Akshay plays Prithviraj Chauhan. The historical drama is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manushi opened up about working with Akshay, YRF, and the director for the first time. She said, "I'm not the first person that Yash Raj has launched and I'm not the first newcomer that an Akshay sir is working with because they also know the kind of challenges that you're facing. They also kind of make it a little comfortable for you, but I've always liked a challenge in life and I think that's when you grow. I think that somewhere helped me. I don't know if it was overwhelming but I did feel the responsibility of working in a film like this, working with people as senior as these, and most importantly portraying a character as important as this."

Check out Manushi Chhillar's conversation with Pinkvilla:

Further, she also recalled her first day at the shoot and said: "I actually shot with Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar and they're seasoned actors and they are playing my parents in the film. It was the longest and the heaviest scene that I have and it's actually an argument that I'm having with him and Ashutosh sir when he's in character, you're generally scared. Both have been very sweet. Throughout the shoot, whatever, whenever we could practice they've always been ready. I've had a great interaction with them as well. My first day was more about understanding technical things, understanding the camera, lighting, the focus, and everything else. It was a very different experience. I never thought that it's that consuming as a profession."

Meanwhile, Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in other important characters. It is slated to release on 3 June 2022.

Also Read: Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar to visit Somnath Temple, Rai Pithora ahead of film’s release