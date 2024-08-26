EXCLUSIVE: Nani reveals how he thought Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was remake of Gang Leader; 'After I watched it, then it was...'

Natural Star Nani was recently roped in for an exclusive Masterclass interview with Pinkvilla as his movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram inches closer to release. In the chat, the actor was asked which of his films would be a good choice for a remake in Bollywood, and he revealed that Hi Nanna shouldn’t be remade.

The actor said, “Hi Papa (Hi Nanna) is a very popular film. It was big, and I think everybody watched it in Hindi. A remake of it won’t work.”

Nani continued about films that could potentially be remade in Hindi, like Nenu Local and Gang Leader; he said, “Gang Leader is a great idea. Actually, when I saw the trailer of Jawan with Shah Rukh sir and the five women, I initially thought was this Gang Leader. After I watched it, then it was not but just an idea like it.”

Commenting about the possibility of making Gang Leader into a franchise, the actor said, “No, we haven’t discussed anything about it. However, the film does get a lot of love wherever I go. I think because it's about these 5 women and the character Pencil, his wacky nature…I think more than the time in the theater, over time, it has gotten more popular.”

Moreover, as the actor commented on the same, audiences yelled out for Ante Sundaraniki. The actor added, “Shyam Singha Roy is also a good option with reincarnation. Dasara would be a hard one to remake, but Pilla Zamindar could work. Also, Ashta Chamma is a very good option, which is also my first film… The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Check out the Pinkvilla Masterclass ft Nani here:

The film Nani’s Gang Leader, directed by Vikram Kumar, features the story of 5 women who seek the help of a crime novelist, Pencil, in hopes of taking revenge against the death of their loved ones. On the other hand, Ashta Chamma is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde's play The Importance of Being Earnest, marking Nani’s debut in Telugu.

Nani is now all set to appear next in the vigilante movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. The film is slated to release in theaters on August 29, 2024.

