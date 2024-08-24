Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh were ‘jumping with joy and dancing’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; recalls Kailash Kher

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will go down in history. The world has yet to witness a grand and extravagant event like the Ambanis hosted for their kids. From Shah Rukh Khan to Justin Bieber and the Kardashians, everyone came to witness the union of the two lovers. Several inside glimpses also showed how Ranveer Singh brought the house down with his energy. Now, ace singer Kailash Kher revealed that SRK and Ranveer had a blast at the Ambani wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan flew down to Mumbai to attend the star-studded wedding of Anant and Radhika. The actor made a stylish entry at the wedding ceremony, which took place on July 12. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was part of all the events, be it Haldi or Mehendi. While talking to News18, Kailash Kher revealed that both of them danced their hearts out at the event.

The Saiyyan singer told the publication that he performed live for the audience on the day the family hosted the sacred Shiv Shakti Puja at their residence. At the event, several popular actors, including Ranveer Singh and others, were all dancing and grooving. He added, "Shah Rukh Khan was there too. Everyone was jumping with joy and dancing."

Talking more about this particular event, Kailash Kher said, "There are many weddings, but some are so grand and glorious that they also resonate with a bit of tradition." He added that on the day of the puja, everything was in the theme of Shiv and Shakti, and a yagna was performed. This is when he sang songs like Bam Laheri live, making everyone groove to his electrifying performance.

To refresh your memory, the Ambanis hosted their first pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, where Rihanna performed. Then, they welcomed their friends and family on a cruise for their second pre-wedding event. Upon their return, Nita Ambani visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer the first invitation card for her son Anant Ambani's wedding.

Soon after, the childhood friends tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12. A Shubh Aashirwad ceremony was organized the following day, followed by the final event, the Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception.

