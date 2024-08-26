EXCLUSIVE: Nani addresses chance of his cameo in Kalki 2; says ‘Everyone decided that…’

Nani has been grabbing the limelight for all the correct reasons, owing to his upcoming release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 29, 2024. Ahead of it, Nani went candid about various aspects of his professional and personal life and especially addressed rumors about him joining Nag Ashwin’s sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Speaking exclusively at Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Nani addressed reports about being roped in by filmmaker Nag Ashwin for a special cameo in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, which is still in the making. For the unversed, prior to the release of the film's first installment, it was reported that the Hi Nanna star would have a cameo in the movie. But it did not happen.

Clarifying how he was not even aware that Nag Ashwin had previously hinted about him doing a cameo in Kalki’s sequel, Nani said, “Did he say that? I didn’t know it. Nothing.”

Furthermore, Nani explained that, as of yet, he has not been approached or even discussed anything about the speculated cameo in Kalki 2 by the director, Nag Ashwin. He said, “No, we’re all very, very close, so right, he must’ve said that. We never discussed anything.”

The Eega star also remembered the time when he was made aware of the rumors about his cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. Recalling his disbelief on the matter, Nani said, “It was strange because even I remember down the day Kalki released, I was seeing so many messages on my phone. I was like, what? Why me? I’m like… Everyone decided that I’m there. So.. But no, we have never ever discussed.”

Advertisement

Towards the end of the interview, Nani also talked about facing ragging for his very name itself. While answering a fan question, the actor remembered how his name was made fun of back in school.

He narrated, “Jab main school mein tha, toh bohot ragging hoti thi mujhe. Ek school mein padha main waha pe Telugu log kam they and you know different languages are… Toh mujhe rag karte they, bolte they Nani tera nana kaha hai and all. (When I was in school, I faced a lot of ragging. I used to study in a school with fewer Telugu-speaking students and more students of different languages. They used to say, Nani, where’s your Nana (grandfather)).”

Nonetheless, the Dasara star took a very mature stance on the relentless ragging which he endured way back and expressed how he instead sees it rather positively.

He said, “So abhi yeh, no problem. Jo bhi hai, mujhe family soch rahe toh… ok right? Nani is family. So abhi ek achha pet name hai, Telugu mein, I know initially jab mein yaha pe aaya tha, Nani kisi ka naam hai, yeh ek confusion hai. But I think abhi yeh sorted hai. Abhi yeh normalize kar denge hum 3-4 film ke baad. Nani yaad dila denge. (Now it's not a problem. Whatever they say, they consider me like family, right. Nani means family. And it's a nice pet name in Telugu. Initially, when I came here, they used to say whose name is Nani, and there was confusion. But now it’s sorted. I will normalize it after 3-4 films.”)

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nani’s upcoming vigilante action thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Murali Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: ‘How will one know what’s happening there?’ Ram Gopal Varma questions about other industries amidst Hema Committee report revelation