Meet actor whose major break had theatrical run of only 3 days, waited 15 years for recognition and is now rising star across OTT platforms

In today’s edition of meet the actor, we shine a light on a performer who didn’t rise overnight, but when he did, the spotlight followed him. From having his film pulled from theaters in just three days to eventually becoming a favorite of critics and streaming audiences alike, his story is one of sheer determination. He once waited outside studios handing out DVDs of his performances, and now he’s leading some of India’s biggest OTT shows. He has worked with names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, and Pratik Gandhi. It’s none other than Avinash Tiwary.

Avinash made his debut in 2009 with the film Suno Na.. Ek Nanhi Aawaz, but his real breakthrough came in 2018 when he starred in Laila Majnu, presented by Imtiaz Ali. Unfortunately, despite his heart-wrenching performance, the film was removed from cinemas within three days. In multiple interviews, Avinash has revealed how devastating this was for him, especially after spending more than a decade preparing for this moment. The film later found a cult following on OTT and was even re-released in theaters in 2024, gaining the massive love it always deserved.

Born in Gopalganj, Bihar, Avinash moved to Mumbai with his family when he was three. He initially pursued engineering but dropped out in the fourth semester to follow his passion for acting. He studied under Barry John and later refined his craft at the New York Film Academy. But despite this professional training, he found it hard to break into Bollywood, spending years in limbo, waiting for that one role.

After Laila Majnu, he appeared in Netflix’s Bulbbul (2020) where he played Satya, and was appreciated for adding depth to the story. In 2022, he stunned audiences with his portrayal of gangster Chandan Mahto in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, and followed it up with a chilling lead role as Dara Kadri in Bambai Meri Jaan (2023), inspired by the rise of Dawood Ibrahim. His performance in the 2024 film Madgaon Express was equally appreciated.

Interestingly, in a recent interview, Avinash spoke about how many people in the industry thought he was “finished” after Laila Majnu. But instead of quitting, he doubled down on his efforts. “If I can lose something overnight, I can also earn it back in time,” he had said.

From rejections and short-lived box office runs to headlining acclaimed series, Avinash Tiwary’s journey is proof that real talent always finds its way.

