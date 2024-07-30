Following the success of the SS Rajamouli-directed, RRR, NTR Jr has become one of the most sought-after actors of Indian Cinema. While the young tiger has Devara: Part One up for release on September 27, 2024, he took a bold decision to expand his market in the Hindi Film Industry by signing on for the YRF Spy Universe Film, War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, which is gearing up for an Independence Day 2025 release. And now, we have exclusively learnt NTR Jr. is discussing a film the Hi Nanna director, Shouryuv’s film.

NTR Jr's next with Hi Nanna director planned as a 2-part action drama

According to sources close to the development, NTR has loved the subject developed by Shouryuv and has asked him to develop it into a screenplay. “While NTR Jr. will be shooting for War, Devara 2, and Dragon till the end of 2025, if everything goes well, he is looking to start shooting for the yet untitled Shouryuv film from the first quarter of 2026. It’s a high-octane action drama and is planned as a two parter,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that unlike a lot of films which are split into two parts after going on floors, this yet untitled feature film is designed as a two-parter.

“The aim is to release the first installment in 2028 and the second part in 2031. It’s not a routine run-of-the-mill action drama, but rather an ambitious project that warrants 6 hours of storytelling as the character evolves from a certain point. The film capitalizes on the strength of NTR Jr. i.e. drama and he is eager to see how Shouryuv explores the scope that story has for confrontations and dialogue-baazi,” the source added.

NTR Jr. bats for young director Shouryuv

While Shouryuv is just one film old, NTR has shown immense faith in his direction skills. “NTR always bats for young talent, as he often appreciates the power of scripts. Shouryuv is now working to develop his extended idea into a full-length screenplay, and is confident to spin a story that justifies the aura and stardom of NTR Jr. The actor is waiting for a final narration, which will take place later in the year before signing the dotted lines,” the source concluded.

Apart from the Shouryuv film, NTR Jr. is reading scripts from all across the industries – be it Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or Hindi – and is open to working in all industries, as language isn’t a barrier for the young tiger. While there has been a significant gap between RRR and Devara, NTR Jr. is working aggressively to ensure a constant flow of releases in the time to come by, so that his fans don’t want to wait long for his arrival to the big screen. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

