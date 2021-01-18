EXCLUSIVE: Om Raut to begin the test shoot of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush from tomorrow

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan will join the shoot of this Om Raut directed epic, based on Ramayana, from Feb end/early March. More details about Adipurush.

After directing Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut decided to bring the epic, Ramayana to the spectacle with Adipurush, which celebrates the triumph of good over evil. The film features Prabhas as lord Ram and as Raavan and is touted to be the biggest film to be made in Indian cinema. While Kriti Sanon was almost confirmed to play the role of Sita in November, buzz now is that director Om Raut is "still" keen to get national award winning, Keerthy Suresh on board the film and is trying to sort out on the dates of the actress.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team of Adipurush begins the test shoot of the film from tomorrow in Mumbai. “It’s a high on VFX film and the team is using new techniques of motion picture to create a never seen before experience for the audience. The technical team along with director Om, will be shooting in the city in a closed environment with chroma set up to get used the technology and then get started with the actual shoot schedule of the film with Prabhas, Saif and other members joining in,” revealed a source close to the development.

Tentatively, the actual shoot of the film will begin by Feb end/Early March as Prabhas would have completed shooting for his on-going assignment, the Prashanth Neel directed Salaar by then. Even Saif Ali Khan would have wrapped up the shoot of his spooky adventure, Bhoot Police. “Prabhas is presently in Hyderabad shooting for Salaar and it is said to be a relatively quick film for the actor. Salaar is expected to be completed within a period of 50-days, no withstanding some patchwork scenes, which will be done as and when the need be. Right after wrapping up Salaar, he moves onto Adipurush, to play lord Ram” the source informed and further added that Prabhas decided to finish Salaar before, as playing lord Ram is a huge responsibility and he didn’t want any other work to come in between.

“While Prabhas has already been prepping for the character by transforming and adapting to a leaner body and learning archery, there will be multiple other training sessions through the shoot. It a role of a lifetime for him,” the source signed off. Saif Ali Khan too is expected to attend several acting workshops and undergo body language training to play the evil, Raavan on screen. The movie, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is gearing up for an Independence Day 2022 release.

