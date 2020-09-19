Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her. Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitterati in asking for his arrest.

As Anurag Kashyap in an elaborate interview answered every question regarding nepotism and the insider-outsider debate and his war of words with , actress Payal Ghosh has now accused the filmmaker of forcing himself on her. Taking to Twitter, Payal has alleged that Anurag has forced himself on her and asked the PMO to provide her security.

She wrote, "@anuragkashyap7 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramod ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" As soon as Payal made the allegations, twitter came out in her support asking for Anurag to be arrested. Kangana Ranaut too joined them and wrote, "Every voice matters" and followed it up with the hashtag #ArrestAnuragKashyap.

In an interview with ABN Telugu, Payal opened up on the incident and shared that Anurag alleged took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force himself on her by opening her salwar kameez. She also claimed that Kashyap said that it is okay because other actresses he has worked with including , Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, are a call away. She said that she felt very uncomfortable with that incident and had to tactfully get way from that situation. Anurag is yet to respond to any of these accusations.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap questions how someone could force Kangana Ranaut to take drugs: People make their own choices

