Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her. Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitterati in asking for his arrest.
190066 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 10:51 pm
As Anurag Kashyap in an elaborate interview answered every question regarding nepotism and the insider-outsider debate and his war of words with Kangana Ranaut, actress Payal Ghosh has now accused the filmmaker of forcing himself on her. Taking to Twitter, Payal has alleged that Anurag has forced himself on her and asked the PMO to provide her security. 

She wrote, "@anuragkashyap7 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramod  ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" As soon as Payal made the allegations, twitter came out in her support asking for Anurag to be arrested. Kangana Ranaut too joined them and wrote, "Every voice matters" and followed it up with the hashtag #ArrestAnuragKashyap. Every voice ma

 

In an interview with ABN Telugu, Payal opened up on the incident and shared that Anurag alleged took her to a room and opened his zip and tried to force himself on her by opening her salwar kameez. She also claimed that Kashyap said that it is okay because other actresses he has worked with including Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahi Gil, are a call away. She said that she felt very uncomfortable with that incident and had to tactfully get way from that situation. Anurag is yet to respond to any of these accusations.

Charasi @anuragkashyap72 is not able to live in a normal society. He is mentally sick.#arrestanuragkashyap https://t.co/dCTCsJm5il

Anonymous 1 hour ago

what a sick place to work and earn a living. glamour, money, new designer handbags, mansions luxury cars----- way of life in Bollywood and more women try to get and ready to fool around. No surprise, no news.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Every accused or framed must be investigated. There are many corpse inside the coffin...

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This allegation comes in so conveniently after Anurag Kashyap gave a revealing interview to Faye D'souza and told the real truth that everyone's hiding. It's so obvious how threatened the ruling party is with the 'TRUTH' and everyone knows this. The one's who don't are the ones who voted for them. Aur ab woh bhi kuch nai bol sakte kyunki unka bhi kat gaya. Well played India. Next time vote wisely.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Tom roses r red gang will come in support of anurag and tell jis bistsar mein sote ho usi mein ched and all that bolenge.....

Anonymous 2 hours ago

This is same like metoo allegation that happened on Sushant. People should not start jumping on a person just based on allegations. Let the agencies investigate. Kangana supported SSR after his death with all bullying. Why she is bullying Anurag here? He should be arrested just based on accusation?

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Richa Chadda, Mahi gill, Huma Qureshi where are you? File a complaint against this basterd Anurag Kashyap.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Some idiot are saying allegations are fake. But u MC's don't know about that droughi Anurag Kashyap and defending him badly.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

#ArrestKangana #ReturnPadmaShri #ShutTheFUp

Anonymous 2 hours ago

chup re ..Kangana. Pehle tu ho arrest...then comes others. She is the ultimate filth in the society #FirstArrestKangana

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Somebody give this lady & Kangana google map so they can go to the nearest police station and file a complaint. Or dial the ED, CBI, NCB numbers. For heaven's sake, posting on twitter is not an official complaint.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana thinks ED, CBI, NCB check twitter for cases.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana is all about hate. Every new day brings about a new hate story by her.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Looks like Richa Chadha’s wedding plans are now off.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Such shocking news if true.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Dear swara, tapsee, sodumb, kalankrina, vidya , smash the patriarchy? Or you guys have changed tunes Now? Oh no it applies to drug peddler rhea only.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Stopped believing in this me too shit after sushant lost his life due to similar allegation. If she has proof, she shud approach court instead of crying in media

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Yes... just because he is speaking the truth ... toxic people r attacking him

Anonymous 2 hours ago

He is pure filth. Surprised Richa Chadha was only a phone call away. If true, her squeaky clean image and being in love etc has just been blown.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Why am I not surprised? Kangana pretends to be the new chowkidar of Bollywood. We all know what happened to the other chowkidar. His birthday was celebrated as National Unemployment Day.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

This is how you suppress and kill truth, he just gave an interview today this is what happens, people who trust kangana are equally biggoted idiots, don't you get it. Its all politics.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

oh god

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Assuming this is true,why did she wait this long to make this news public ?

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Maybe his interview today.... Fakeness was too much for her to handle

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Anurag should be arrested if found guilty.. Maharashtra Government should give security to victims ,not the culprits..#justiceforSSR_disha_jiah

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Notice the names lol. Paid bjp bots.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

I think this all happen with maximum actor . Some are disclose and some are not. Now, it has to stopped. All bloody culprit must punished . This all not the fault of alone gents but similarly also the responsibility of actress. Why she is telling now, why not before. If she complain the same day Anurag don't dare with others.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Kangana's new target-Anurag Kashyap. Be ready for her assassinate his character, his work, his life.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

New target for attack is Anurag Kashyap. Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns spreading fake news, hatred & diverting attention from free-falling economy, COVID, unemployment, farmers & migrant crisis. Vote wisely next time India

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Unemployment rate is not low....infact it has reduced since last 6 years ! Check ur facts before making any assumptions ! Agri bill is in favour of farmers ! Covid is.from china ! And about Economy.....stop buying Chinese products ! Pm ji has already said it..to go Swadeshi.!! But we don't follow ...we need cheap products right .!?

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Shut your f*** k mouth lady. Arrest her for spreading false news. This lady part of kangu or team.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Metoo for Hrithik as well. He was/is abused, harrassed, stalked etc by the current intern of bjp

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Arrest this nashedi Anurag Kashyap. He is a filthy and toxic person

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Is this sarcasm on pmo or real?? If real then Anurag must explain n be arrested if found guilty .So many things. Happening not sure what is true. What is fake

Anonymous 4 hours ago

please stop this nonsense, please...METOO killed sushant and now you are targetting other people..for the love of God, stop!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Metoo killed Sushant??!! Where do you get you news from? NDTV?

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Arey oh ch*iye koi teri behan ke kapde utar ke apna loda lagaye to bhi yahi bolega?? Bad ke galat ko galat kehna seekh le.aur kis chu**ye ne kaha ki Sushant me too ki wajah se mara ? Bevakoof insan wo 2 year pehle ki baat thi.

