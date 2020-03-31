EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde reveals her relationship status; debunks dating rumours with Rohan Mehra

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde revealed her relationship status and also debunked the dating rumours with Rohan Mehra. Read below to know what Pooja had to share on the same.

It was in January 2020, when rumours started swirling of a romantic relationship between Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra. We know Rohan from his debut film, Baazaar, where he starred opposite . While they both haven't publically spoke about their "relationship," the two were spotted together at Harshvardhan Kapoor's house for a get-together in February. Now, in an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pooja, we asked the actress point-blank on whether she was dating Rohan or not, and the 29-year-old actress finally put the rumours to rest!

"We are very good friends. I don't know where this news comes from. No, I'm single," Pooja clarified to us. Given her single status, we also asked Hegde what were the positive qualities that she looks for in a partner to which, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star replied, "What I look for... we just have to connect, that is the main thing. A good sense of humour, kindness and a good heart are like the essentials. And a basic understanding and respect for what I do also because it can be hard for people to understand, considering I travel so much."

When it comes to her put-offs, Pooja added, "What I don't like is people who are obsessed with themselves. Even though I am an actor, I'm not obsessed with the mirror. I am not a self-obsessed person. Too much vanity is a put-off. Also, rudeness."

Like we said, Pooja Hegde has put all the dating rumours to rest, once and for all!

Meanwhile, Pooja will be working opposite for the very first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is slated for an Eid 2021 release.

