EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde: Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being rewritten to make sense in today's time

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde got candid about her upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, in which she stars opposite Salman Khan. Read below to know what Pooja had to share on the same.

Pooja Hegde indeed has a lot going on for her in her career. Whether it be ruling in the South industry and working with the best talent in today's time or even making a mark in Bollywood with Housefull 4's success. It was recently announced that Pooja will be starring opposite in the eagerly awaited Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be directed by Farhad Samji. Along with Khan and Hegde, the Sajid Nadiadwala produced film will also star Aayush Sharma in a pivotal role.

In an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live with Pinkvilla, we spoke to Pooja candidly about the upcoming project. When it came to her initial reaction to getting the film offer, the 29-year-old actress shared, "It was something that was in the pipeline for some time. It wasn't a straight away 'you're on' types! It was like, 'haan, abhi baat chal raha hai uske baare mein, bataayenge, bataayenge.' Finally, Nadiad sir, who I have worked with on Housefull 4, had shared that it was a love story. It was amazing because the girl has a very good role in this film. It's with Salman and it's a big movie."

Divulging more details about the script of the movie, Pooja revealed, "It's a romantic film. It's going to be a fun film and I can't wait to start shooting it. Once I got to know that I was doing the movie, I got so excited but then, they gave me a brief narration of the film and I was even more excited after listening to that! I hope it does well. You can never tell which film is going to change your life or change your career but I am really grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the film."

From the title itself, you can get an idea of what the major theme surrounding Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be and that's religious tolerance. "When they gave me the brief narration, the first thing I said was it's very relevant in today's time. It's a movie that's being rewritten a lot to make sense in today's time. At the end of the day, the script is king. If you have a good script, it will do well just naturally. So, they've really worked on that. It's not a preachy thing. It's going to be put across in a fun, entertaining way," Hegde concluded.

Initially, the cast was to begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in August 2020, which is now up for debate, due to the coronavirus scare.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated for an Eid 2021 release.

