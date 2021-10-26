EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao on Hum Do Hamare Do, HIT, Chupke Chupke, Badhaai Do and Monica O My Darling

Rajkumar Rao is a busy man, jumping from one set to the other. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla ahead of his Diwali release, Hum Do Hamare Do, the actor opened up about the film and also gave an insight into his line up going forward. When asked about Hum Do Hamare Do, Rajkummar said, “I really enjoyed the narration of the film. There are so many amazing actors in the film and I always expected it to be fun.”

Over the years, Raj has been seen in the quirky comedies set in the small towns of India. When asked if he wants to own this space, he smiled, “I don’t want to own any genre, I want to do everything. I go with my impulse in script selection. If I like a character, and the story, I just go ahead with it. The script as a whole should excite me as an actor.”

While Raj started his journey with rather non-commercial films like Shahid, Trapped among others, he shifted gears later last year. However, for Raj it’s all about the right script. “I do films without categorizing them into commercial and non-commercial. For me, every film is commercial because somebody’s money is involved in it. I know what you are trying to say and that change happened for me post Bareily Ki Barfi,” he stated.

The actor is currently shooting for Hit: The First Case, which is the official remake of a Telugu film. He also has the Badhaai Ho sequel under his kitty, alongside some other films. Opening up about the line-up, he said, “I am really enjoying the process of shooting for HIT: The First Case with director, Sailesh Kolanu. He is exceptionally talented and so is my Badhaai Do director Harshavardhan Kulkarni. I have seen the cut of Badhaai Do and it’s a phenomenal film. HIT on the other hand is an investigative thriller which will keep the viewers on the edge of their seat.”

There’s also Chupke Chupke remake and Sriram Raghavan production, Monica O My Darling in the pipeline for Raj. “I have no idea on Chupke Chupke and you will have to ask the makers to comment on that. I am very excited for Monica O My Darling. We all love Sriram sir and Vasan (Bala) is directing it. The script was brilliant and on the first reading itself, I was convinced to play this part,” he concluded.

