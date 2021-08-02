EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reunite for Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma’s next

Sharan Sharma collaborated with Janhvi Kapoor on his directorial debut, the Gunjan Saxena biopic. The film was appreciated by audiences and critics alike. And now, we hear that the filmmaker is ready with the script of his next and it will feature Janhvi with Rajkummar Rao. It’s said to be a fictional story set against the backdrop of cricket and will go on floors by year end.

The yet untitled film will be produced by and is currently in the prep stage. “Sharan has been planning to make a film on this story for a while now and is now all ready to take it on floors. Both Rajkummar and Janhvi will be seen as cricketers in the film and will be training to learn the sport later this year. It’s a fictional tale loaded with emotions and feel-good elements,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, it also marks the reunion of Raj and Janhvi after the recently released horror comedy, Roohi.

The makers are currently in the process of locking an ensemble for the film. Before moving onto Sharan’s next, Janhvi is expected to wrap up shooting for her father, Boney Kapoor’s production, Helen, which goes on the floors this month. She also has Dostana 2 under her kitty, however, the shooting timelines are yet unknown. Talking of Rajkummar Rao, the actor has his kitty full with half a dozen films. While he has already wrapped up shooting for the Abhishek Jain directed, Hum Do Hamare Do and the Badhaai Ho sequel, Badhaai Do, he will soon commence work on the official remake of Telugu film, Hit.

Both Rajkummar and Janhvi are looking forward to exploring this new space and getting into the zone of being a sportsperson on the big screen. Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s own directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to go on floors this month in the national capital, Delhi. The rom-com rides on a formidable ensemble spearheaded by and with Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

