EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations to be held between April 13-17

Bollywood's favourite couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married this month. There has been talk about the couple's wedding for a long time, but according to a source close to the actors, the wedding celebrations are all set to begin next week. The Brahmastra couple has been dating for a while but they made their relationship official when they appeared together for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding back in 2018.

A source close to Pinkvilla while spilling details about Ranbir and Alia's big day said, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families have been asked to keep themselves free during this period. While talking about Alia's outfits during the celebrations, the source further added, "Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration." While the wedding will be a family affair, the couple will throw a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April.

Though there was talk that the couple was to have a destination wedding, we had exclusively reported a few days ago that Ranbir and Alia will get married at the RK House in Chembur just like Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor did. Ranbir Kapoor wanted to have a wedding just like his parents, and hence this venue was finalised. We cannot wait to bring more details on the Wedding Of the Year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for latest updates on Ranbir-Alia's wedding.

