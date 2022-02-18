EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh on representing India at NBA-All Star Weekend: Look forward to living my dream

It is always exciting for Ranveer Singh fans to see him on the silver screen. Well, the actor is all set to entice his fans yet again but this time not with his acting skills but with his gaming spirit. We gave you a glimpse of the actor from the Mumbai airport recently as he left for NBA All-Star 2022. NBA All-Star 2022 will be unlike any other with a dynamic roster for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Comprising of the world’s most renowned celebrities, the lineup of the Ruffles game will feature stellar names such as Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quav amongst others. Taking the excitement, a notch higher, Indian movie maverick and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh will take to the court in the showcase event.

Speaking on being the second Indian representative at the NBA-All Star Weekend, Ranveer Singh, said, “I have been following basketball since my childhood and playing keenly since my teens; it is a life-enhancing sport that has developed a righteous sportsman’s spirit within me which has helped me tremendously in my career and personal life as well. It is an absolute honor to participate in NBA All-stars Celebrity Game and I am grateful for this opportunity, I look forward to living my dream.”

The Ruffles NBA-All Star Celebrity Game will be showcased LIVE in the country on 19 th February 2022 at 5:30am on MTV, Vh1 India & Voot Select. The heated contention will showcase a faceoff between legends of the game, Dominique Wilkins, and Bill Walton. Ranveer Singh will represent Team Walton and will be joined by Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter), Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter), Quavo (rapper), Matt James (Actor) and Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward) amongst others. Team Wilkins will rise to the battle as their team comprises of Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist), Anuel AA (rapper), Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champions) and Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter) alongside other stars.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has a lot of exciting projects. Ranveer has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline. He was also recently shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer will be starring alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in the film.

