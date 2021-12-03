EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon on working with Yash in KGF 2; Wants to work with Patrick Dempsey & Robert Downey Jr

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently Raveena Tandon termed her experience of working in the film as awesome. “Prashanth (Neel, director) is such a pleasure to work with. Yash was so unassuming and such a gentleman to work with. I love working down South as well. I love my South Indian industry. I did a Telugu film also just before KGF, it was Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda. I loved working with all of them. There was Vishnu, there was Mohan ji, there was everybody and I just completely loved it,” says Raveena.

The actress has also been getting offers from Hollywood. “See long ago in 2000, I had got an offer at that time from Oliver Stone, he was making Alexander the Great, and I had the script and everything. I didn’t know much what I am supposed to say or not. Rakeysh (Omprakash) Mehra and I were working on Aks at that time. So I said, ‘Mehra I have a meeting with him, you come with me’. I dragged Mehra along with me, and we met Oliver Stone. It was a great and interesting conversation with him, but somehow that didn’t materialise. I mean there were scenes and stuff in it, and Mehra was like, ‘say yes’. But I was like, ‘Dude, if there is something I am not comfortable doing and if I have not done it here then why would I go there and do it. It's just something that was not in my comfort zone.” Raveena remembers.

She further adds, “But now some really interesting projects are coming up which are slightly in my comfort zone. In fact, I was recently offered another project which is being made, but unfortunately again I couldn’t do that because Hong Kong was under lockdown and 14 days you needed to be there. You couldn’t do to and forth and they wanted three months at a go. So there are times where I let go of things because it doesn’t suit my pattern of the way I want to do things. I am very happy where I am as well. If I get something that falls into place the way it is meant to be like how it happened with Aranyak I will definitely do it, there are no two ways about it.”

Lastly, is there anyone in Hollywood she wants to work with? “Patrick Dempsey and Robert Downey Jr. I love these two guys completely,” Raveena signs off.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

