EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh to feature in a Shaad Ali film; Deets Inside

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most loved couples in B-town. They were last paired together in the 2012 romcom, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and Riteish had recently announced that they will again work together in the Marathi film - Ved, which also marks the actor’s directorial debut. “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness,” he wrote on Twitter.

We have now learnt that Riteish and Genelia are gearing up for a comeback as a couple in Hindi cinema as well. “The as yet untitled film will be directed by Shaad Ali, and will be headliend by Riteish and Genelia. They have really loved the script, and are looking forward to working on it. It is expected to roll sometime mid-next year,” informs a source close to the development. Shaad has earlier directed Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and Soorma.

While the couple haven’t been paired opposite each other in a while, they have featured together in the songs “Aala Holicha” from Lai Bhaari and in “Dhuvun Taak” from Mauli. Both the films have been backed by the couple. Last year, they had even appeared in a short film, Aashechi Roshnai. They have even hosted a show together called Ladies vs Gentlemen.

We reached out to Riteish, Genelia and Shaad. However, we haven’t heard back from them as yet.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nani and Sai Pallavi would love to do a Hindi film together; Play ‘Who’s most likely to?’