EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Nani and Sai Pallavi would love to do a Hindi film together; Play ‘Who’s most likely to?’

Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani and Sai Pallavi was released yesterday, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actors also opened up about doing Hindi films in the future. When prodded on the same, Sai stated, “Together also we would love to (do a Hindi film), and even if it's individually, I think the script matters.” Nani also added, “If it feels right to do that film, then yes. Not just to give one Bollywood entry or something. It just has to feel right.”

Sai says that as actors they always look for scripts that challenge and excite them. “I wouldn’t say actors but even when we read a script, we are going to read it only as someone from the audience. So I think we would always look for scripts which might excite us and the audience. That is in any language, not only in Bollywood or anything. Any language, even our own language, we would want to do something different all the time,” she informs.

Nani further adds, “And we really don’t think that audiences are separate somewhere else. We are also the audience. So what we like is what they will like, is what we believe.” Nani and Sai also played a fun game with Pinkvilla called ‘Who’s Most Likely To?’ where the duo answers questions like ‘Who’s the bigger foodie?’, ‘Who’s most likely to be always on the phone?’ and ‘Who’s most likely to google themselves?’

Shyam Singha Roy has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and also features Krithi Shetty in a pivotal role.

