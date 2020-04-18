EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Mulshi Pattern remake gets a title
After launching Aayush Sharma in LoveYatri around one and a half years ago, Salman Khan will soon be sharing screen space with his brother-in-law in two consecutive films - the Mulshi Pattern remake and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While they play brothers in the latter, they are actually pitted against one another in the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star will be playing a cop in the drama, involved in a cat and mouse chase with Aayush who essays the role of a gangster. And now, we can tell you that the makers have found the appropriate title for the Hindi version as well. "Many thought that the makers might call it Mulshi Pattern itself, since they have bought the official rights to the film, but they decided against it. The team has titled it Dhak which means powerful in Hindi."
A trade source had further revealed, "Salman loved the concept and the rural-urban conflict that happens when farmers, who live near the cities, sell off their lands for money and their children resort to crime when the money runs out. In Mulshi Pattern, the son (played by Om Bhutkar), becomes a cocky, arrogant gang leader but is arrested by an Inspector (played by Upendra Limaye), an honest, upright, tough cop who is out to get the gangsters and is willing to use any means for that. It’s a cat-and-mouse chase for the gangster and the cop as the latter plans various methods of nabbing the former and is finally successful."
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.