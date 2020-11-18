EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan isolates himself after his personal driver & two staffers test COVID 19 positive

Salman Khan's driver and the two staffers have been admitted to Bombay Hospital. Read on for further details.

In a shocking state of events, 's personal driver Ashok including two of the household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. We have now learned that the actor has isolated himself after the same. In fact, he and his entire family will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days. Moreover, the infected staff members have been admitted to Bombay hospital. However, further details are awaited as neither Salman nor his family members were available to comment on the same.

Sources close to the actor have stated that he has made sure his staff gets the best treatment and care for the illness. For the unversed, the superstar and his family were awaiting the celebration of Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary. However, that stands cancelled now owing to the unprecedented situation. Moreover, everyone knows that Salman Khan has also been shooting for Bigg Boss 14. So, his availability for the upcoming weekend episodes is also in question now.

Salman Khan resumed shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai sometime back along with and others. Amidst all of this, he also returned as the host of Bigg Boss season 14. For now, we await more details about the actor and his family's report results. While many Bollywood celebs resumed work in the past 2-3 months amidst the unlock phase, the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic continues even now not only in the entertainment industry but also in the entire country.

