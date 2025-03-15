Salman Khan returns to the big screen during the Eid 2025 weekend with the Sajid Nadiadwala produced Sikandar-directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is among the most awaited of the year and features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in the negative role. Sikandar went on floors in June 2024 and after 90 days of shoot at multiple locations all across the country, the film was wrapped up last night with a schedule at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

According to sources close to the development, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss were present on the sets on the last day of shoot. “It was a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team wrapped up the shoot around 8.30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he was sporting to maintain his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean shave look,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sikandar was shot over 90-day period in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other parts of the country, and through the journey the makers shot for 4 songs, which includes 3 dance numbers and 5 action sequences. “Sikandar is a film designed for the big-screen, and is a typical Murugadoss film with elements of romance, politics, drama, and revenge in the script to aid all the big action blocks. The makers are now in the process of post-production, giving finishing touches to the final product to get it ready for Eid 2025 weekend,” the source added.

While the principal shoot of Sikandar was wrapped up in January, Salman, Rashmika, and co. have been shoot for some patch-work scenes and a promotional song in February and March. “The edit is locked, and its work in progress for colour grading, VFX and background. The final prints of Sikandar will be finalized in the next 5 days, and beginning the countdown for theatrical release,” the source concluded.

The work on trailer is also presently underway and will be dropping soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sikandar in the coming days!