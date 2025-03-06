EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Sikandar inks VERY GOOD non-theatrical deal of Rs 165 crore; To cover 80 percent of production cost

Megastar Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming biggie, Sikandar, this Eid. The action-drama directed by AR Murugadoss is among the biggest releases from Hindi cinema this year. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, the movie is expected to storm the box office with a record theatrical run. While Sikandar is taking the buzz a notch higher with each promotional asset, the event film recovered a significant chunk of its production cost with its non-theatrical deal only.

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has inked a very good deal for the non-theatrical rights of Sikandar. A source close to the development revealed that Sikandar fetched around Rs 165 crore for its digital, satellite and music rights, with the scope to go bigger depending on the box office performance.

Advertisement

The post-theatrical streaming rights of Sikandar is bagged by Netflix on a base price of Rs 85 crore, which can go up till Rs 100 crore if the theatrical returns reach over Rs 350 crore mark. The makers grabbed around Rs 50 crore for satellite rights from Zee while selling music rights to Zee Music Company at a good price of Rs 30 crore. The overall non-theatrical revenue for Sikandar is expected to be in the range of Rs 165 crore to Rs 180 crore, depending on its theatrical performance.

Mounted on a big scale, the production cost of Sikandar is around Rs 180 crore while P&A cost is expected to be around Rs 20 crore. The movie recovered more than 80% of its budget with the pre-release business only. However, one must note that the cost of production doesn't include Salman Khan's remuneration. A separate story on this can be expected soon.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sikandar is reportedly releasing on March 30th (Sunday) on a grand scale. The much-awaited movie will mark the first-ever on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The ensemble cast of Sikandar also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and others. The advance booking of the movie is expected to open shortly. While the first song, titled Zohra Jabeen, has already taken the internet into frenzy mode, the second song is set to be out around Holi.

EXPENDITURE FIGURES Cost Of Production Rs 180 crore (excl. SK's remuneration) P&A Rs 20 crore Total Rs 200 crore REVENUE Digital Rights Rs 85 crore (can go up to Rs 100 crore) Satellite Rights Rs 50 crore Music Rights Rs 30 crore Total Rs 165 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.