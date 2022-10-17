EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to head to Saudi Arabia in November for Dunki; Read Deets

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani started filming for Dunki in April this year in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, after which they took off to London and Budapest for around a month to shoot for the movie’s international schedule. Pinkvilla has now heard that SRK, Hirani and team are gearing up for another major schedule that will be shot abroad next month. For now, they are completing the Mumbai schedule of the film.

“After the recent schedule in Wai, Dunki will be shot in Bhayandar for a day or two. This will be done before Diwali, after which they will head to Saudi Arabia in mid-November for an important schedule of the film. This will be a 10 to 12 days shoot. Earlier they had plans to film in Dubai, but now they have finally zeroed in on Saudi. Prep for the international schedule has already begun,” informs a source close to the development.