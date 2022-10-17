EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to head to Saudi Arabia in November for Dunki; Read Deets
Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani started filming for Dunki in April this year in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio, after which they took off to London and Budapest for around a month to shoot for the movie’s international schedule. Pinkvilla has now heard that SRK, Hirani and team are gearing up for another major schedule that will be shot abroad next month. For now, they are completing the Mumbai schedule of the film.
“After the recent schedule in Wai, Dunki will be shot in Bhayandar for a day or two. This will be done before Diwali, after which they will head to Saudi Arabia in mid-November for an important schedule of the film. This will be a 10 to 12 days shoot. Earlier they had plans to film in Dubai, but now they have finally zeroed in on Saudi. Prep for the international schedule has already begun,” informs a source close to the development.
Besides SRK, Dunki also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee had spoken about her admiration for King Khan. “I have a special admiration, which I don’t know how it gets even bigger than what I have for him. But also because we both hail from the same city, there is a certain affinity that I have towards him also because of that,” the Shabaash Mithu actress had said.
SRK had shared Dunki’s announcement video on Instagram in April 2022. “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram.
Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s next inspired by real life incident, confirms KV Vijayendra Prasad