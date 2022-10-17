EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s next inspired by real life incident, confirms KV Vijayendra Prasad
The film is a jungle-based adventure movie, which will roll in the first half of next year
Pinkvilla had earlier reported that actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next is a jungle-based adventure movie, essentially an African forest action-drama, which will roll in the first half of next year. We now have another interesting update on this much awaited film. In an exclusive conversation, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad informs that the movie is inspired by a real life incident. “Yes, you can write it. It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year,” Prasad keeps it short.
In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu had also opened up about the project. “It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film,” the superstar actor had said. The pre-production work on the film has already begun. Rajamouli will start the recce for this yet-untitled film soon.
The actor had also opened up about his process of selecting scripts. “I always go with my gut feel. It has always been like that. When I take up a project, I never discuss it with anyone. I just say a yes basis my gut feel,” Mahesh Babu had said.
Meanwhile, Rajamouli’s Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer RRR has entered the Oscar nominations race. Considering the film was not chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars, the makers decided to join the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations.
