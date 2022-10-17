EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s next inspired by real life incident, confirms KV Vijayendra Prasad

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next is a jungle-based adventure movie, essentially an African forest action-drama, which will roll in the first half of next year. We now have another interesting update on this much awaited film. In an exclusive conversation, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad informs that the movie is inspired by a real life incident. “Yes, you can write it. It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year,” Prasad keeps it short.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu had also opened up about the project. “It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film,” the superstar actor had said. The pre-production work on the film has already begun. Rajamouli will start the recce for this yet-untitled film soon.