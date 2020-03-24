EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty admits being insecure: 'I thought people won't give me work after Shamita debuted'

Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty open up on their bond, fights, dating & love story with Raj in the opening episode of No More Secrets Season 2. Watch the full video inside.

Kundra and Shamita Shetty are the first guests on the brand new season of our show No More Secrets. With the Shetty sisters bringing the house down with their antics, we actually had a lot of questions to ask them. From their bond to the insecurities, they opened up about it all.

Shilpa said, "We used to fight a lot when we were kids. There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy's cupboard. Then, when she came out, she was mata chandalini (laughs). Then we have had huge fights. She and I have fought, I have thrown a sun mica piece at her and there's a cut on her face." Shamita adds, "Imagine, she's given me a permanent cut and people think I've a temper."

Not just that, Shilpa also admitted that when Shamita was debuting with Mohabbatein, she did feel insecure. "I always felt she's the better looking sister, the fairer one. She's a better actress and a dancer. So I'll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that." On the other hand, Shamita had a different battle to deal with. She shares, "In school, I was this girl who was athletic and good at sports. When I entered the film industry, it was suddenly different. It was a struggle to find my own identity. I knew about comparisons but the media was really harsh on me."

Watch their full candid conversation right here:

