EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap a Rs 50 Crore defamation on Sherlyn Chopra for her allegations

In the latest update, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyers have gone ahead and put a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers have taken the step after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station. In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Raj and Shilpa. She had also called a press conference despite the warning from the couple's lawyers side.

As per the notice sent by Raj and Shilpa's lawyers, exclusively accessed by Pinkvilla, the couple has claimed that the allegations put on them are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence.' In the notice, it was claimed by Raj and Shilpa's lawyers that the allegations were made by Sherlyn 'with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.' Further, the notice mentions that Shilpa Shetty is not involved in the working affairs of the JL Stream App. It further states, "It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms. Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention."

Further, the notice reads, "The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms. Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station. That, Ms. Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. That, we have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of 50 cr against Sherlyn Chopra."

It was on October 14 that Sherlyn had gone to the police station to file a complaint against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Before the complaint, Sherlyn had revealed that she will be calling a press conference too at the police station where she would be revealing details of the allegations on the businessman and his wife. Post this, Shilpa and Raj's lawyers had issued a statement and warned Sherlyn of defamation. However, the actress filed the FIR and held a press conference after it.

Since Raj Kundra's arrest in the adult films racket case, Sherlyn had been taking digs at the businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty via her social media handles and interviews.

Also Read|Sherlyn Chopra lodges FIR against Raj Kundra; Accuses him of sexual harassment & criminal intimidation