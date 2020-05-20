EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor to star in Malang 2; Mohit Suri starts working on script

After Mohit Suri and team announced a part two to their successful Malang, we hear the second installment will have the director reuniting with his favourite Shraddha Kapoor for the fourth time.

Mohit Suri left Malang on a rather unusual note. For those who have watched the action thriller would remember how the movie ends with Anil Kapoor getting a call from an unknown person who wants to 'report a murder', exactly how Aditya Roy Kapur's character does in the film. Setting the base for a second part then and there, Mohit waited for the film to do well at the box office to announce the next installment in the series.

The producers have confirmed the development today to a publication. Producer Ankur Garg revealed, "“We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon." Mohit too had dropped major hints about the same. “Did you recognise whose voice was there in the last scene? There was an interesting scene in the end, we will come out with the twist of that later,” he had said.

Now, we can tell you that the girl behind the voice was none other than . A source tells us, "Mohit had also spoken to Shraddha for Malang but her dates back then couldn't be managed. Then, he went on for a completely fresh pairing with Disha and Aditya. Given their equation, when Mohit asked her to just step in for the little voiceover in the end, she immediately agreed. Of course, she was aware that this could spiral into a part two, which she would be leading. That discussion has already happened between Shraddha and Mohit. They will be reuniting once again after Half Girlfriend." Together, Shraddha and Mohit have teamed up for three films - Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend. Malang 2 will most likely be their fourth film together. Watch this space for more updates on the film.

