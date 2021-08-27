EXCLUSIVE: Siddhanth Kapoor on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre: It was unbelievable

Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead has released in theatres today and is off to a good strat. While Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan's face off is the highlight of the film, Siddhanth Kapoor, who essays the role of Joe in it also has managed to leave an impact. The actor, who comes from a family of talented performers like Shakti Kapoor, , has impressed many with his act. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Siddhanth has opened up about his role and experience of working with Big B.

Talking to us, Siddhanth shared that it was a special experience for him to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about it, he said, "It was an incredible experience to work with Amit Uncle. It was unbelievable. This was such an experience." Further, as the film hit the theatres today in several parts of the country, Siddhanth's work in Chehre also got noticed. He is seen essaying the role of a mute character named Joe and he has an axe with him at all times. Talking about the initial response, Siddhanth was over the moon.

"I am loving all the applause that's coming. The phone has not stopped ringing. And I am just grateful to the almighty. It was so much fun on sets and the release has been delayed but finally it's out and the rousing reception. Chehre is a movie which is extremely authentic and some very intriguing performances," said Siddhanth. He also urged everyone to get vaccinated and enjoy the film.

Talking about Chehre, the film also stars , Rhea Chakraborty, Tawhid Rike Zaman, Annu Kapoor, Samir Soni and others. The film has been helmed by Rumi Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. It has released in theatres today in several parts of the country.

