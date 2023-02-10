EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Ranbir -Alia, Bhushan Kumar, Varun to attend

Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a dreamy wedding on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple announced their wedding on social media as they posted pictures and captioned it saying, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead" Soon after their wedding, the couple headed to Delhi, which happens to be the actor's hometown. The newly married couple hosted an intimate reception for their family and friends in the capital on February 9.

After wrapping this one, Mr and Mrs Malhotra will head to Mumbai on February 11 and will throw a grand reception party for their Bollywood friends on Sunday, February 12 at a plush hotel in South Mumbai. Spelling details about the guestlist at the Mumbai reception, a close source exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Sidharth and Kiara will throw a grand reception party for their industry friends. Everyone right from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Bhushan Kumar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more are all set to attend.". A while ago, we also got details of the dreamy invite sent by the newly married jodi to their industry friends. Take a look at it below: