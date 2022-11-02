EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari Wagh and Vijay Deverakonda to do a film together? Details REVEALED

Actress Sharvari Wagh was last seen making a striking appearance in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi , Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan. She was showered with a lot of praise for her performance. And now, it looks like Sharvari, who made her acting debut with Kabir Khan's web series, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, will come up with another exciting project. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that she is all set to collaborate with the handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda. The heartthrob was last seen in Liger alongside Ananya Panday. The film failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek into Sharvari and Vijay's picture from the sets. In the picture, both actors are seen sporting stylish outfits. A source revealed, "Sharvari was spotted jetting off to Hyderabad earlier this week and we are now trying to add two plus two. It will definitely be a treat to watch Sharvari and Vijay together as they make for a fresh pairing." Their collab is sure to leave the fans excited. Just wait and watch, we say!

Meanwhile, Vijay recently made headlines after he jetted off to Maldives with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. Even though the duo didn't share any pictures together from their secret getaway, many eagle-eyed fans noticed the actress to be wearing Vijay's sunglasses in one of the pictures.

Work front

Vijay will be next seen in Jana Gana Mana. It will mark his second collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh after Liger. He is also rumoured to be in talks to play the lead in Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s next.