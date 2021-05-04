EXCLUSIVE: Somy Ali turns muse for Anjali Phougat as she dons saree after 16 years; Says ‘It was so much fun’

Somy Ali had last draped a saree in the 1994 release Anth and she can’t keep calm about wearing it once again after over a decade for her friend Anjali Phougat.

Remember Somy Ali, who became a household name with her stint in Suniel Shetty starrer Anth? The actress went on to win a million hearts with her stunning looks and panache. Besides, her fashion statement was also a thing among the fans. Interestingly, Somy went on to make headlines lately as she had collaborated with a fashion designer-humanitarian Anjali Phougat as the actress was seen flaunting latter’s new collections. Interestingly, Somy had worn a saree after 16 years and she is quite excited about it.

Talking about the same, the actress stated, “It was so much fun! There was no way I would know how to wear a saree without Anjali being there. During Anth, I had Manish’s Malhotra assistant help me so that was easy. But after 16 years, Anjali made the magic happen again. I love her collections! She puts all her heart and mind into her work, which is why her designs are unique and connects with everyone.” While Somy is willing to collaborate again with Anjali, the latter can’t stop heaping praises for the actress.

Anjali Phougat said, “Somy is already so tall and beautiful that you basically don’t need to put much effort to bring the best out of her. I wanted to recreate her Bollywood look. Her favourite colour is red and we wanted to recreate the look from her last Bollywood song with Suniel Shetty titles Aa Jaa Jaane Jaa. She wore a pink chiffon saree in the song, so I combined red and pink colours and picked breezy light fabric for her. The best thing about Somy is that she can easily carry any look with grace”.

Sharing more about her experience of working with Somy, she continued, “Everything about her is so unique, she’s beautiful both outside and inside. Somy is always open to my ideas, in fact, we agree on a lot of things. Fortunately, we never had any conflict and she shows full faith in my styling and always supports my work. Somy is extremely professional.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Somy and Anjali had collaborated on the professional front. Earlier, they had also joined hands for a chat shot and are also seen doing several humanitarian work together.

