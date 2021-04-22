EXCLUSIVE: Somy Ali on World Earth Day: Don’t celebrate for the sake of it, do implement the good in your life

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on World Earth Day, Somy Ali spoke up about the importance of preserving nature. Here’s what she advised fans to do.

Not just on World Earth Day (April 22) today, but we all should work towards protecting our planet by nurturing Mother Nature says Somy Ali. The actor-turned-humanitarian, who loves being closer to nature in whichever way possible, believes in recycling and reusing to safeguard the environment.



“Personally, I am obsessed with gardening and have a balcony garden that I have been taking care of diligently. Even our safe houses have a lot of plants. At home and in my home office we have plants everywhere and of course we recycle. We have to do our bit to protect our environment. Let’s not add to pollution and voice against deforestation,” says Ali, who run the NGO No More Tears that ‘assists and empowers survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence’.

Highlighting how we need to minimise the use of plastic and switch to biodegradable products, Ali urges everyone to use paper or cloth bags whenever they step out for shopping. “I do the same and do not use any plastic bottles, bags or straws. It’s on us how we lead our lives. Please keep your environment clean. Throw waste in a bin and not anywhere on the road, drain or in rivers, lakes, ponds etc. The life below water is badly affected by man-made pollution. Corona has made us realise the importance of cleanliness. Don’t keep your tap running while brushing your teeth. We are also looking at a water crisis, so please beware,” she urges.

Ali feels days like World Earth Day make us aware of the situation and inspire us to mend our ways. “Don’t just celebrate this day for the sake of it. Do implement the good in your lives. Whatever good you do will come back to you and our future generations,” she ends.

