EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli to resume RRR shoot on July 10 with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan & Jr. NTR; Wraps in August

Writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad confirms that the last schedule of RRR will start from July 10 with Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. The period drama on track for a October 13 release.

On June 29, the producers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama, RRR, fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan with and , announced that the principal shoot of the epic has been wrapped up. However, the official statement read two songs still remain to be shot. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that NTR, Charan, Alia Bhatt and co. will commence the final leg of RRR shoot from July 6.

“SS Rajamouli and his team have created grand sets for the song shoots. The director had always planned to reserve the two songs towards the end, as he wanted to shoot it in his own distinct style with ample of grandeur. Apart from Ram Charan and NTR, Alia Bhatt, is expected to fly down for the shoot of both songs. The first song will be shot from July 10, and the second one will be canned from the end of month. The idea is to wrap up the entire film by the first week of August,” revealed a source close to the development. The songs are composed by M. M. Keeravani.

The team of this epic set in the 1900s is all geared up to bring the film on the planned date of October 13. The post production, visual effects, editing and CGI work is going on in full swings at multiple studios. We reached out to the writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who confirmed the news. The legendary writer said, “Except for two songs, RRR is complete. We start one song from July 10 and second one right after that. Our film is ready and we just have to put the songs in between now. The post production work is going on simultaneously. The film will release on October 13.”

RRR is among the most awaited films of Indian cinema, as it marks the return of SS Rajamouli to direction after the historic success of Bahubali. The film brings two of the biggest superstars of Telugu industry, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan together for the first time and is said to be among the costliest Indian films till date. SS Rajamouli in the past has promised to paint the period genre with a fresh brush through this epic.

