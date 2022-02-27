EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath to be shot in Ladakh & Mumbai next month; Deets Inside

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had started shooting for Ganapath late last year in the UK, and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the makers had roped in actor Rahman to play junior Shroff’s father in this futuristic-drama. In fact, to welcome Kriti on the set, Tiger had written on Instagram, “Time for some more action, more dhamaka. Welcoming my leading lady, Jassi, as she begins the UK schedule of #Ganapath. Can't wait to reunite with you @kritisanon!”

We now have some more updates on this much awaited film. We have learnt that after wrapping up the London schedule of the movie, Tiger and Kriti will begin the second schedule in Mumbai next month, which will be followed by another schedule in Ladakh. “The makers recently finished their Ladakh recee, and are gearing up to start filming soon. They were looking for a specific set up to shoot some important outdoor sequences and have found an apt location in Ladakh for the same. Both Mumbai and Ladakh schedules will combine for a month, after which the makers will call it a wrap,” informs a source close to the development.

Before Ganapath, Tiger was shooting for Ahmed Khan’s Sajid Nadiadwala backed Heropanti 2 in the Queen’s City. This Jackky Bhagnani production reunites Tiger and Kriti eight years after they first worked together on the 2014 romantic-action film, Heropanti.

Meanwhile, both Tiger and Kriti have an interesting lineup of films ahead. Besides Ganapath and Heropanti 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was recently announced. On the other hand, Kriti has Bachchhan Paandey, Adipurush, and Bhediya in her kitty.

