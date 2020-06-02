EXCLUSIVE: Tusshar Kapoor on missing dad Jeetendra during childhood: We would see him through video cassettes

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tusshar Kapoor opened up whether he was apprehensive of turning father, comparisons with Ekta Kapoor, if he missed having his father Jeetendra around while growing up and more.

Tusshar Kapoor has been redefining single parenting in a lot of ways. He was one of the first celebrities to announce turning a father to Laksshya Kapoor, who just turned 4, via surrogacy. Tusshar also turned producer recently, apart from being an actor. He has been balancing work and parenting pretty smoothly and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he opened up whether he was apprehensive of turning father, if he missed having his father Jeetendra around while growing up and more.

On embracing fatherhood, he reiterated that he informed his parents after he took the decision and went ahead with surrogacy. "It was my own decision but after I did it, I informed my parents and family and they were very supportive. I think Ekta (Kapoor) had planned before me but I don't know she was waiting for what, I think she was waiting for me to do it and I did it. Then, she followed after that. I guess I was the first one in the whole fraternity to do it," Tusshar smiled and said.

Was he apprehensive though? About this, he added, "I was apprehensive. I was confident also but I had lots of thought in my mind. What would happen, how will people react especially in a country like India, how would the media and industry react. How will life change for me? Because I was in the spotlight, so obviously, I had apprehensions but more than anything else, I wanted to have a child. So that way I was sorted, very strong about it."

He continued, "But, I guess a part of being strong is that you are aware of the plus and minus in the circumstance, there are all kinds of people in India, it is a multicultural country, it is a very diverse society, we had all kinds of opinions here but that made me cautious of how I announce my child but otherwise I was very positive."

In an interview, Jeetendra mentioned that he was not there for his kids as much as he wanted to during their growing up days because he was struggling and making his career. He mentioned compensating for it by spending the most time with grandchildren. We asked Tusshar if he is making sure to not do the same consciously. To this, he added, "I am not looking at it that way. I guess times have changed and the idea of parenting has changed. Irrespective of how I was brought up and how old school parenting was, I don't want to be that kind of a parent and that is not because of how I was brought up but it is because there is just so much access to good parenting ideas today. Also, I don't have a choice, I am a single parent, so, I have to be a father and mother both. All in one parent."

Did he miss having his dad around though? "Not really. I didn't know what I was missing out on because we would meet him during weekends, or on holidays. So, he kind of made it up. And we saw all his films... we would see him through video cassettes. We were not really aware of what I was missing. But, obviously, there could have been days where having a dad around could have been easier sometimes but that is life. No matter how much I do for my son, even he would have complaints, I am sure of that. I think as kids we are never happy," he smiled.

