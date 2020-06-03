EXCLUSIVE: Tusshar on comparisons with Ekta Kapoor: People tried to instigate but we always rose above that

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tusshar Kapoor opened up on if comparisons with Ekta Kapoor ever bothered him. Read.

Tusshar Kapoor has been making sure to be a great single parent while managing a work-life balance. In an exclusive chat, we asked Tusshar if the constant comparisons with Ekta Kapoor (who is a successful producer), bothered them. To that, he said that it never really bothered them as they consciously try not to encroach each other's space while being there for each other.

He said, "No, it never really bothered me because we were in different career paths, she is a producer and I am an actor. There were some years when her work was successful and then there were some years when mine was. For example, when Golmaal would come out, there would be a hit in the family, we would celebrate that as well. We have both had our shares of ups and lulls. I don't think there is any scope for comparisons really."

"Of course, logon ne bohut ungli karne ki koshish ki thi but we risen above that. We have had our fights also not just about career but otherwise also. We never stuck in that though. I keep my work away from her and she does the same. We try to strike a balance and consciously try not to encroach each other's space," he added.

About Ekta turning a single parent as well to Ravie Kapoor, Tusshar expressed, "She had told the entire family. We knew that she is having a baby. Thanks to Ekta, now Ravie is there and Lakshya has a younger brother. The family is complete."

